Seoul Official Says US Wants to Announce Tariff, Security Agreements in Tandem

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac revealed Friday that South Korea and the United States are nearing an agreement on security issues, but he said it remains unclear whether a deal will be announced during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju.Wi told reporters at a briefing that although the two sides have reached an understanding on relevant matters, an announcement on a security deal may not happen on the sidelines of the APEC gathering because tariff negotiations are still underway.Earlier, Seoul had hoped to announce a security agreement with the U.S. ahead of the summit.Wi explained that the U.S. wants to announce the results of the tariff and security negotiations with South Korea at the same time.He said Seoul is now open to announcing the agreements separately or simultaneously.Wi stressed that the government is working hard to make progress on trade negotiations with Washington and will not stop until an agreement is reached.