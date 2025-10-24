Unification Minister: APEC Summit Good Opportunity for N. Korea-U.S. Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification minister said the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. should take advantage of the fact that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) gathering is taking place in South Korea and hold a coinciding summit.Minister Chung Dong-young made the statement during a news conference at the government complex in Seoul on Friday regarding U.S. President Trump's scheduled visit to South Korea ahead of the event.Chung said pursuing the meeting at another time would be quite difficult, requiring significant preparation and extensive discussion.The minister called the APEC summit “a heaven-sent opportunity” for Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to declare a formal end to the 72-year-old war on the Korean Peninsula. Chung said a potential summit could usher in an era of peaceful coexistence on the peninsula and provide the groundwork for peace and stability in Northeast Asia.The minister said nothing has been confirmed regarding whether Washington and Pyongyang are in contact behind the scenes, but insisted that both sides appear to be preparing for a possible summit.