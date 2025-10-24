Menu Content

Economy

KOSPI Hits Record High near 4,000 Mark

Written: 2025-10-24 16:32:03Updated: 2025-10-24 16:56:12

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks surged to another record high on Friday, closing in on the four-thousand-point mark, as investor sentiment strengthened on news of planned summits among the leaders of South Korea, the United States and China during next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shot up 96-point-03 points, or two-point-five percent, to close at three-thousand-941-point-59. The main bourse ended the week up 192-point-seven points, or five-point-14 percent, from the previous Friday’s closing.

Tech and battery stocks led Friday's gains.

Samsung Electronics climbed two-point-38 percent, and rival SK hynix jumped six-point-58 percent to 510-thousand won.

LG Energy Solution soared nine-point-94 percent to 492-thousand won.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose eleven-point-05 points, or one-point-27 percent, to close at 883-point-08.

The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by two-point-five won, trading at one-thousand-437-point-one won as of 3:30 p.m.
