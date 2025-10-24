Industry Minister: S. Korea, US at Odds over Amount of Investment to Be Delivered in Cash

Photo : YONHAP News

The minister of trade, industry and resources said Seoul and Washington remain at odds over how much of South Korea's pledged 350 billion dollar investment package will be delivered to the United States in cash.Kim Jung-kwan made the statement on Friday during a parliamentary inspection of the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee.The minister said Seoul wants to reduce the amount it delivers in cash while Washington wants to expand it.Washington wants 200 billion dollars of the 350-billion-dollar package to be delivered in cash over the course of eight years, but Seoul hopes lowering that number will mitigate burdens on South Korea’s economy.Kim returned home earlier in the day, having visited Washington alongside Director of National Policy Kim Yong-beom for last-minute trade negotiations.Kim Jung-kwan stressed that the government is making its best effort to ensure its views are reflected in the trade deal, saying no deadline has been set for the accord.