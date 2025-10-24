PPP Files Police Complaint against Ruling Party Lawmaker over MBC Executive’s Expulsion

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s opposition People Power Party (PPP) filed a police complaint Friday against ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Choi Min-hee, accusing her of abuse of power and violating broadcasting laws after she ordered an MBC news executive out of a closed-door parliamentary briefing.The PPP’s media committee submitted the complaint to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, denouncing Choi’s behavior as “an arrogant and authoritarian act” committed due to unfavorable media coverage.The incident occurred on October 20, when Choi, chair of the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, expelled MBC’s news director after criticizing the network’s report on a committee dispute.Journalist groups—including the MBC reporters’ association and the Korean Journalists Association—condemned the move as an infringement on press freedom and editorial independence.Choi later told lawmakers she would “take the criticism seriously” but denied suppressing media freedom, saying she had only sought “balanced reporting.”The clash underscores growing tension between the rival parties over media regulation and the government’s role in public broadcasting.