AFP: Trump Would Like to Meet N. Korean Leader in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News / EPA/Francis Chung / POOL

U.S. President Donald Trump says he would like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to South Korea next week ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.According to AFP on Friday local time, Trump made the comment while speaking to reporters before embarking on his tour of Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.The U.S. leader said Kim knows he is coming to the region, since Washington informed the North Korean side.Regarding the North Korean leader, whom he last met in 2019 during his first term, Trump said, “I get along with him very well.”Earlier, a senior Trump administration official said that though the U.S. leader has expressed willingness to meet with Kim in the future, no such meeting is on the schedule for the upcoming trip.But the official added that “things can change.”The remarks come amid speculation that a Trump-Kim meeting could take place in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas during Trump’s two-day state visit to South Korea.