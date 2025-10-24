President Lee Departs for Malaysia for ASEAN Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has departed for Malaysia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) summit.The presidential plane carrying Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung left for Kuala Lumpur on Sunday morning from the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.On the first day of the two-day visit, Lee will hold a dinner meeting with South Korean residents of the city.On Monday, Lee will hold summit talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to discuss the strategic partnership between the two nations and pending issues such as online scams.The president will then attend the South Korea-ASEAN summit, where he will present a blueprint to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides.He will also attend a meeting of the ASEAN Plus Three, involving South Korea, China and Japan, where he is expected to meet Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for the first time.Before returning home late Monday, Lee is also scheduled to hold talks on the sidelines with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss ways to deepen economic cooperation.