National Security Adviser: Security Talks with US Nearly Complete, but Tariffs Still under Discussion

Photo : KBS

National security adviser Wi Sung-lac says security talks with the United States have largely wrapped up and most of the paperwork has been completed, but that tariff talks are still ongoing.Wi delivered the information Sunday on a KBS program, saying that while the two nations have generally agreed on common phrasing in security talks, that is not yet the case for the tariff discussions.Regarding the revision of the bilateral nuclear cooperation agreement, one of the key items in the security talks, Wi said discussions are proceeding in the direction of granting Seoul greater authority in the areas of uranium enrichment and nuclear fuel reprocessing.The security adviser was optimistic about talks on raising South Korea’s defense spending, noting that the issue has already been addressed between Seoul and Washington and that discussions between the two countries are further advanced than those between the U.S. and Japan.On the subject of tariff negotiations, Wi said President Lee Jae Myung has given firm orders to negotiate tenaciously with a focus on the national interest and what is reasonable from an economic perspective.Wi said the South Korean negotiators are working hard to finalize the details, in line with the president’s orders, but are uncertain whether a deal can be reached during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.