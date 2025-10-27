President Lee to Unveil ‘CSP Vision’ for Stronger Partnership at ASEAN Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung is set to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) summit on Monday, where he plans to announce South Korea's cooperation initiatives with the regional bloc.During his first time participating in the summit since taking office, Lee will outline South Korea's plans to bolster the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership(CSP), aimed at deepening Seoul’s ties with Southeast Asia.The president's CSP Vision is built around three pillars, positioning South Korea as a “contributor” that supports the dreams of Southeast Asian young people, a “springboard” for innovation-led growth and a “partner” for peace and stability.Lee’s visit will also include a meeting of the ASEAN Plus Three, including China and Japan, during which leaders will discuss solutions to financial and food security challenges.On the sidelines, Lee will meet Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to discuss joint responses to the recent surge in scams and later hold talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the current ASEAN chair, before returning to Seoul on Monday night.