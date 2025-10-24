President Lee: S. Korea, US Remain Stuck on All Key Points of $350 Bln Investment Package

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said Seoul and Washington remain divided on “all major details” of South Korea's 350 billion dollar investment pledge, which is delaying progress in the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations.In an interview with Bloomberg News released Sunday, Lee said the two sides have yet to narrow gaps on issues including the size, structure and timeline of the investment as well as the division of losses and distribution of dividends.Lee acknowledged that the United States will naturally seek to maximize its own national interests but cautioned that such efforts should not reach a level that brings disastrous consequences for South Korea, emphasizing the need for balance and fairness in the talks.He added that while discussions remain difficult, a delay does not mean failure, underscoring that both nations can and must reach a reasonable and mutually acceptable outcome, given their long-standing alliance.Lee’s comments contrast with U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks aboard Air Force One on Friday, where he told reporters that a trade deal with South Korea was “pretty close to being finalized.”