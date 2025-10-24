N. Korean Foreign Minister Departs for Trip to Russia, Belarus

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has departed for Russia and Belarus at the invitation of their respective foreign ministries.The state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported Monday that Choe had left Pyongyang International Airport on Sunday.The KCNA did not specify the details of Choe's itinerary, but Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed that she will visit the country from Sunday to Tuesday.The Russian embassy in Pyongyang said on its Telegram channel that Choe is scheduled to meet with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov to discuss a range of bilateral and international issues.Her visit takes place roughly a year after her last trip to Moscow in November 2024, when she met Lavrov and paid a courtesy call to President Vladimir Putin.Choe is also expected to discuss a potential visit to Russia by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The trip comes just days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned visit to South Korea on Wednesday and Thursday.