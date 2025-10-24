Menu Content

President Lee to Propose Improving S. Korea-ASEAN FTA

Written: 2025-10-27 10:43:02Updated: 2025-10-27 13:49:40

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung plans to propose launching negotiations to improve the free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) as a first step toward the goal of an annual trade volume of 300 billion dollars for both sides.

Lee, who is visiting Malaysia to attend the ASEAN summit, unveiled the plan in  an op-ed he contributed to the newspaper The Star published on Monday.

The president said he is committed to advancing the South Korea-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership under a three-part vision in which Korea serves as a “contributor” of dreams and hope, a “springboard” for growth and innovation and a “partner” for peace and stability.

As a first step to support Southeast Asian growth and innovation, Lee plans to push for an upgrade of the free trade agreement at the South Korea-ASEAN summit.

The president added that South Korea will pave the way for innovative and dynamic growth through collaboration in industries including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, health and energy. 

The effort will also focus on strengthening human resource development and technology cooperation.
