Lee Presents New Initiative for ASEAN Partnership, Vows Cooperation to Tackle Transnational Crime

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has presented South Korea’s new initiative to bolster cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Speaking at the South Korea-ASEAN Summit on Monday in Kuala Lumpur, President Lee called for the strengthening of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership(CSP) between South Korea and the regional bloc, describing the two sides as “neighbors” working together for future development.Lee then outlined his CSP vision, positioning South Korea as a “contributor” that supports the dreams and hope of Southeast Asia, a “springboard” for growth and innovation and a “partner” for peace and stability.Lee also underscored the need for cooperation among Southeast Asian nations in response to scams in Cambodia, noting that organized crime networks, including scam centers, are spreading in border areas, leaving many young people vulnerable to transnational crime.The president said the Korean National Police Agency would work with ASEANAPOL to dismantle criminal networks and prevent transnational crime in the region.He also vowed to resolve the issue through close criminal justice cooperation, both with individual ASEAN member states and across Southeast Asia.