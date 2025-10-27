Lee, Cambodian Prime Minister Discuss Cooperation to Tackle Scams

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung held a summit with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday to discuss cooperation in combating scam-related crimes.During the summit, which took place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, the two leaders discussed cooperative measures to eradicate scams.During the meeting, Lee expressed his gratitude to the Cambodian authorities for their special attention to South Korean nationals amid heightened concerns in South Korea over online scams.He also voiced hope that the two nations would establish a new level of cooperative relations, praising the warm reception that a recent South Korean delegation received.Hun Manet offered condolences for the recent death of a South Korean university student in Cambodia and emphasized that Phnom Penh had promptly investigated the case and apprehended the perpetrators.He noted that Cambodia is working with South Korea to track individuals involved in scams, underscoring the country’s prioritization of combating transnational crimes such as human trafficking and drug offenses.