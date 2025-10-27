Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Deputy Security Adviser: Pres. Lee Doesn't Think S. Korea Must Attend Trump-Kim Meeting

Written: 2025-10-27 14:25:43Updated: 2025-10-27 19:19:09

Deputy Security Adviser: Pres. Lee Doesn't Think S. Korea Must Attend Trump-Kim Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential aide in charge of security said President Lee Jae Myung believes a potential meeting between North Korea and the United States would not necessarily require South Korea's participation.

Oh Hyun-joo, third deputy director of the National Security Office, said during a news conference in Seoul on Monday, ahead of Friday's Gyeongju Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit, that a discussion between Washington and Pyongyang, regardless of the circumstances, would signal "the beginning of everything."

Oh added that the chances of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meeting ahead of the APEC summit are very slim.

The deputy director said Seoul is prepared to quickly pull together such a meeting, should the need arise, but clarified that those preparations would not necessarily include Lee's attendance.

Oh said it was possible that Kim could, at the last minute, change his mind and accept a U.S. offer to meet, but said that to her knowledge, Washington had not asked Seoul to make a summit happen.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >