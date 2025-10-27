Pres. Lee Puts Forth Plan to Enhance Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid a flurry of diplomacy at multilateral forums during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia, President Lee Jae Myung presented a blueprint aimed at enhancing Seoul's comprehensive strategic partnership with the regional bloc. The president also sought ways to jointly tackle online scams in the wake of increasing abductions and detentions of South Koreans by crime rings in the region.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Lee Jae Myung, during a summit with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Malaysia on Monday, put forth a plan to deepen the two sides' comprehensive strategic partnership.Referring to the two sides as neighbors who jointly plan the future, Lee pledged that Seoul will become the regional bloc's assistant, launchpad for growth and innovation and partner in peace and stability.The South Korean leader promised to ensure that such cooperation brings actual benefits to the people on all sides.Lee also stressed the importance of cooperation in tackling cross-border crime in the wake of rising abductions and detentions of South Koreans in the region by online scam rings.The president said South Korean police intend to coordinate investigations with ASEANAPOL to eradicate organized crime in Southeast Asia.Lee discussed the same matter with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during a separate summit, where the two sides agreed to operate a joint task force focused on online scams targeting Korean nationals in Southeast Asia.The South Korean leader also attended a meeting of ASEAN Plus Three, including China and Japan, where he called for a joint response to the shared crises of trade protectionism, low births and aging populations.Lee is scheduled to return home on Monday to prepare for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, which opens on Friday.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.