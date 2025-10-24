Weeklong APEC Gathering Kicks Off in Gyeongju

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Representatives of the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies have gathered in Gyeongju as a week of important meetings focused on de-escalating trade tensions and promoting investment and cooperation kicked off Monday. Aside from the pivotal economic leaders’ meeting, all will be closely watching U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s summit ahead of the event.Rosyn Park reports.Report: The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Economic Leaders' Week began on Monday in the southeastern city of Gyeongju to bring together the leaders of 21 Pacific Rim economies, including the United States, China, Japan and Russia.APEC is the world's largest regional cooperative, accounting for about half of global trade.The APEC gathering began with the kickoff of the two-day Concluding Senior Officials' Meeting, which will concern South Korea’s agenda for the forum, including digital innovation, AI and sustainable growth through addressing demographic shifts.The results will be reported to the APEC Ministerial Meeting, which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, with foreign and trade ministers discussing regional challenges as well as measures to strengthen supply chains and promote trade.The main Economic Leaders’ Meeting will follow on Friday and Saturday, with President Lee Jae Myung presiding.It remains to be seen whether APEC members adopt the so-called Gyeongju Declaration, confirming minimum support for free trade amid escalating global tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's implementation of wide-ranging tariffs.Trump will be among the first leaders to arrive in Gyeongju on Wednesday.He and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to hold a closely-watched meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Thursday, and possibly seal a trade deal.Organizers said they expect about 20-thousand people to travel to South Korea for the week of the APEC summit. Several side events, such as the CEO Summit discussing AI and other technologies, as well as an array of cultural programs, will also draw visitors.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.