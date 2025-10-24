Pope Leo to Visit South Korea in 2027 for World Youth Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Leo XIV will visit South Korea in 2027 for World Youth Day.The organizing committee in Seoul announced on Monday the basic plan for the six-day international Catholic festival for young people kicking off on August 3, 2027.The committee said a welcome ceremony, during which the pope will greet crowds from a motorcade, will take place in the South Korean capital at either the Seoul World Cup Stadium or Gwanghwamun Square.The event will mark the first World Youth Day to take place in a divided country as well as the first to be held by Pope Leo XIV.Bishop Lee Kyung-sang, general coordinator of World Youth Day Seoul, said the pope envisions young people from all over the world praying for peace on the Korean Peninsula, and that he believes South Korea will be a symbolic place to deliver a message of peace to the world.According to the committee, the Vigil of the Archdiocese of Seoul and the Sending Mass will take place on August 7 and August 8, respectively, at either the Olympic Park or Yeouido Han River Park.The pope will preside over the Sending Mass, where he will bless young people around the world and announce the next World Youth Day's host city.The 2027 World Youth Day will also be the first to take place in Asia since Manila in 1995.