Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US to Hold Security Meeting Next Week

Written: 2025-10-27 17:10:46Updated: 2025-10-27 17:36:50

S. Korea, US to Hold Security Meeting Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will discuss pending defense issues during their annual security talks next week. 

According to the defense ministry, Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu-back and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will hold the 57th Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul on November 4. 

The meeting will be the first of its kind to be held since the launch of the Lee Myung-bak government and U.S. President Donald Trump’s second administration. 

The ministry said the two officials will discuss ways to advance the South Korea-U.S. alliance to be future-oriented and reciprocal in an effort to respond to the changing security environment and threats. 

Discussions will include cooperation on North Korea policies, defense readiness, extended deterrence and warship construction, as well as defense-related science and technology. 

In particular, the modernization of the alliance, currently under discussion among the two nations' diplomats, may come up.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >