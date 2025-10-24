Menu Content

Seoul Shares Surge to New High, KOSPI Breaks 4,000 for 1st Time

Written: 2025-10-27 17:13:45Updated: 2025-10-27 19:09:33

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks surged Monday, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) surpassing the four-thousand mark for the first time, fueled by strong gains in technology stocks and optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal.

The KOSPI jumped 101-point-24 points, or two-point-57 percent, on Monday to close at four-thousand-42-point-83.

Trade volume was heavy, with 513-point-48 million shares worth 20-point-04 trillion won, or approximately 14 billion dollars.

The rally reflected optimism over a potential trade deal between the United States and China, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying on Friday that a trade deal with China is “pretty close to being finalized”.

Most major stocks advanced, with Samsung Electronics climbing three-point-24 percent to 102-thousand won, surpassing 100-thousand won for the first time.

SK hynix rose four-point-nine percent to close at 535-thousand won, and leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai jumped 17-point-02 percent.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 19-point-62 points, or two-point-22 percent, to close at 902-point-70, breaking the 900-point mark.

The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by five-point-four won to trade at one-thousand-431-point-seven won as of 3:30 p.m.
