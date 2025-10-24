North Korea's Top Negotiator to Attend Security Forum in Belarus during Trump's Asia Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui is set to attend a Eurasian security conference in Belarus from Tuesday to Wednesday.News agency RIA Novosti reported that representatives of more than 40 countries and seven international organizations will take part in the conference, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, in addition to Choe.Choe's visit follows Pyongyang’s announcement that she would travel to Russia and Belarus, at the invitation of both nations, and Moscow's confirmation that she would be in Russia from Sunday to Tuesday.Choe is expected to spend much of her trip alongside Lavrov, underscoring a renewed "North Korea–Russia alliance" that was formalized in a mutual defense treaty last year.Her trip comes as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to visit South Korea on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the Gyeongju Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he has expressed a willingness to meet Kim Jong-un if the North Korean leader agrees.Analysts say Choe’s schedule lowers the likelihood of a U.S.–North Korea summit because the foreign minister has played a key role in past meetings, including the 2018 Singapore and 2019 Hanoi summits, as well as the surprise DMZ encounter between Trump and Kim in 2019.