Putin Says N. Korea-Russia Relations Developing 'According to Plan'

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said relations between Russia and North Korea are "developing as planned” during a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Moscow.A video released by the Kremlin on Monday showed Putin greeting Choe with a handshake, saying he was pleased to meet the foreign minister and asking her to convey his warm regards to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Putin recalled his talks with Kim in Beijing on September 3, noting that the two leaders had held in-depth discussions about the prospects of bilateral ties and reaffirming that “everything is going according to plan.”Before the talks began, Putin also greeted North Korean Ambassador to Russia Sin Hong-chol, who accompanied Choe and led the delegation to the conference table.Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov also attended the meeting.While the Kremlin did not disclose details of the discussions, the two sides likely addressed issues involving North Korea, Russia and the United States.