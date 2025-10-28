Last-Minute Trade Talks Underway with Trump Set to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

With U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea just a day away, both countries are ramping up ministerial-level consultations to find common ground in trade negotiations.According to a government source on Tuesday, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who is overseeing Seoul's ongoing tariff talks with Washington, has held multiple video meetings with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick since last weekend to discuss ways to implement South Korea's pledged investment of 350 billion U.S. dollars.Kim held face-to-face consultations with Lutnick in Washington on Wednesday of last week alongside Kim Yong-beom, the top office's director of national policy, and continued additional discussions after returning to South Korea on Friday.In late July, the two nations reached a framework trade agreement, under which the United States agreed to lower its reciprocal tariffs on South Korean goods from 25 percent to 15 percent and Seoul pledged to invest 350 billion dollars in its ally's economy.However, the two countries remain unable to resolve differences regarding the implementation of the investment package.