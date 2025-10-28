APEC Senior Officials Conclude Agenda Review before Main Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Senior officials of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation member states wrapped up two days of meetings in Gyeongju on Tuesday. The attendees forged common ground on global issues, including artificial intelligence and free trade, before ministers and leaders of the 21-member economies meet later this week.Rosyn Park reports.Report: The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Concluding Senior Officials' Meeting wrapped up Tuesday morning.Working-level officials reviewed strategies for shared prosperity and innovation in the Asia-Pacific region and coordinated this year's APEC agenda, the results of which will be reported to the two-day APEC Ministerial Meeting that opens this Wednesday.Ministers of trade and foreign affairs will discuss the agenda presented by South Korea, the chair of this year’s APEC, which includes cooperation on artificial intelligence and responses to demographic change.Based on the results of the ministerial-level meeting, the main Economic Leaders’ Meeting will run from Friday through Saturday with President Lee Jae Myung presiding.The heads of the 21 APEC economies will gather in Gyeongju starting Wednesday.U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, for state visits.Among other attendees will be Japan’s newly elected prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, who is scheduled to arrive on Thursday for a three-day stay that includes a summit with Lee.Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will pay official visits to South Korea. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will also join the leaders’ summit.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will participate in place of President Vladimir Putin, who has an active arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.Lin Hsin-i, senior presidential adviser, will attend in the place of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te because APEC, which recognizes Taiwan as part of China, does not permit the island to send a head of state. Chief Executive John Lee will represent Hong Kong.Chilean President Gabriel Boric will be the only Latin American leader in attendance.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.