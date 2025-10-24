Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

One Out of Three Workers on Parental Leave Are Fathers

Written: 2025-10-28 16:05:23Updated: 2025-10-28 17:33:22

One Out of Three Workers on Parental Leave Are Fathers

Photo : KBS News

One-third of workers on parental leave were fathers in the first nine months of this year, and the number of individuals utilizing the benefit surpassed 140-thousand.

According to data from the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Tuesday, the number of people on parental leave rose 37 percent from the previous year to 141-thousand-909 in the January to September period.

The nine-month tally has already surpassed last year's total of 132-thousand-535. The ministry believes systematic improvements and a change in social perception had a positive impact.

Of the nine-month total, 52-thousand-279, or 36-point-eight percent, were fathers, which the ministry said was a likely outcome of government measures aimed at encouraging both parents to take leave.

Those include an increase in parental pay to a maximum of two-point-five million won, or around one-thousand-700 U.S. dollars, per month, as well as an extension of the period of up to 18 months if both parents take a leave of at least three months.

Out of those on leave, 82-thousand-620, or 58-point-two percent, were employees of small- to medium-sized enterprises, up one-point-two percentage point from a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >