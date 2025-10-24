Menu Content

Ceremony Marking 3rd Anniv. of Itaewon Crowd Crush to Be Held Wed.

Written: 2025-10-28 16:46:34Updated: 2025-10-28 17:05:56

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony will mark the third anniversary of the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush, which killed 159 people and injured nearly 200 others.

The government, an association of bereaved families and the Seoul Metropolitan Government will hold the ceremony at 10:29 a.m. in Gwanghwamun Square on Wednesday. 

Some two-thousand people will attend, including Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and the heads of political parties, religious organizations and civic groups. 

A siren will sound throughout Seoul for one minute, starting at 10:29 a.m., to remember the victims and kick off the ceremony. A prayer, a memorial video, commemorative speeches, poetry recitals and remarks from bereaved families of foreigners who died in the crowd crush will follow.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Wednesday will mark the first time a government representative attends a remembrance ceremony for the Itaewon tragedy.

The ministry expressed hope that the public would join the silent prayer.
