Stocks Ease after Record Rally Ahead of Major International Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks pulled back on Tuesday following weeks of strong gains as investors cashed in ahead of major global events, including the U.S.-China and U.S.-South Korea summits.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 32-point-42 points, or zero-point-eight percent, on Tuesday to close at four-thousand-ten-point-41.Investors will be closely watching Wednesday’s meeting between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders are expected to discuss details of South Korea’s pledge to invest 350 billion U.S. dollars in the United States.The U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-setting meeting later this week is also drawing attention.In Seoul, most large-cap shares declined, with Samsung Electronics falling two-point-45 percent to close at 99-thousand-500 won, having surpassed 100-thousand won the previous day.SK hynix tumbled two-point-62 percent, and Hyundai Motor slid by one-point-57 percent.In contrast, battery maker LG Energy Solution gained three-point-03 percent while messaging app Kakao surged four-point-six percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained zero-point-six points, or zero-point-07 percent, to close at 903-point-three.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by six won to trade at one-thousand-437-point-seven won as of 3:30 p.m.