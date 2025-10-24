APEC Senior Officials Wrap Final Preparatory Meeting Ahead of Leaders’ Summit

Photo : Yonhap News / Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Senior officials from 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) member economies wrapped up their two-day meeting in Gyeongju on Tuesday, finalizing the draft of key outcome documents to be presented at the upcoming ministerial and leaders’ meetings.According to South Korea’s foreign ministry, participants reviewed the bloc’s annual progress and discussed preparations for the Joint Ministerial Meetings on Foreign and Trade Affairs, scheduled for October 29 to 30, and the Leaders' Summit, slated for October 31 to November 1.Attendees highlighted AI cooperation and response to demographic change as major achievements led by the host nation, with discussions centered on translating these priorities into tangible outcomes during the summit.The session also approved reports from subcommittees, including the Committee on Trade and Investment and the Economic Committee, as well as the final assessment of the APEC Services Competitiveness Roadmap.Amid persistent geopolitical tensions, participants agreed that this year’s summit should send a unified message of “resilience and growth.”They reaffirmed their commitment to completing negotiations on the "Gyeongju Declaration," the joint statement expected to endorse free and open trade—a key focus as the region faces renewed U.S. protectionist pressure.