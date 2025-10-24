S. Korea, US Likely to Sign High-Tech Cooperation Pact in Gyeongju

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will sign an agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation in cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence(AI), quantum computing and 6G networks.An anonymous U.S. official told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that the deal is set to be signed in time for the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Lee Jae Myung, scheduled for Wednesday in Gyeongju.The official told Bloomberg that Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, will sign the pact on behalf of the U.S.Under the agreement, the two nations plan to tighten AI-related export controls, reduce regulatory barriers for tech companies and facilitate cross-border data storage and use.The U.S. official said that the deal also aims to strengthen biotechnology and pharmaceutical supply chains, improve research security, protect advancements in quantum technology and promote cooperation in space and 6G telecommunications.Bloomberg noted that the move is part of Washington’s broader effort to maintain a competitive edge over China in the intensifying global race for technological leadership.