Trump Arrives in S. Korea for Summit Talks with Lee, Xi

Photo : YONHAP News / AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in South Korea ahead of high-stakes summits with President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) gathering in Gyeongju.Trump landed at Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern port city of Busan at 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, kicking off his two-day state visit.Lee and Trump are set to hold summit talks at the Gyeongju National Museum in the afternoon.According to the presidential office, Trump will be presented a specially crafted replica of a Silla gold crown and be awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, the nation’s highest honor.Following the presentation, Trump and Lee will tour an exhibition of ancient Silla crowns at the museum before beginning their official talks at a luncheon with key officials from both nations in attendance.The discussions are expected to cover a range of bilateral issues, including tariff negotiations and the modernization of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.Attention is focused on whether the two sides can conclude their ongoing trade talks, which have stalled for months amid disagreements on South Korea’s 350 billion U.S. dollar investment pledge.