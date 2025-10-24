Trump May Soon Return to Meet N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News / AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, downplaying the significance of the regime's recent missile testSpeaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Japan to South Korea on Wednesday morning, Trump indicated he may soon return to Asia to meet with Kim, stressing his good relationship with the North Korean leader.Trump also downplayed the North’s recent missile launches, saying that Kim has been launching missiles for decades.The U.S. president said that he and Kim had a good mutual understanding, reiterating his wish to meet the North Korean leader.North Korea said Wednesday that it had test-fired sea-to-surface cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea the previous day, ahead of Trump’s visit to South Korea.