Lee Calls for Revival of Multilateralism at APEC CEO Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

​Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung says South Korea will take the lead in promoting multilateral cooperation to address global challenges. The president made the remarks on Wednesday during a speech at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) CEO Summit at the Gyeongju Arts Center.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Lee Jae Myung has cautioned against surging protectionism and called for the revival of multilateralism.During his speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) CEO Summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Wednesday, Lee said South Korea aims to lead the way in confronting crises through multilateral cooperation.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]"With protectionism and nationalism on the rise, we are in an era where immediate survival is a pressing concern, and terms like cooperation, coexistence and inclusive growth may sound empty. Nevertheless, it is precisely in such a crisis that the role of APEC, as a platform for solidarity, will shine even more brightly."Leaders from 21 Pacific Rim economies are coming to the ancient Silla capital of Gyeongju to attend this year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which begins on Friday, to discuss the emergence of artificial intelligence, supply chains, sustainable energy and food supplies.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]"In Gyeongju, where you are, stands Cheomseongdae, the oldest astronomical observatory in the east. Just as Cheomseongdae reads the movements of the stars based on data, artificial intelligence will also become an engine of wisdom that, based on data, offers new insights and directions for humanity. South Korea will propose the Artificial Intelligence Initiative at this summit. We hope that the vision of 'AI for All' can establish itself as the 'new normal' for APEC."Founded in 1989 to promote open trade and regional economic integration, the 21-member APEC accounts for over half of the world's gross domestic product.However, it remains to be seen how closely the intergovernmental body will adhere to its founding mission in South Korea this week, as rising trade protectionism and intensifying geopolitical divides weigh on the gathering.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.