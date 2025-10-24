KT Discusses Full USIM Replacement, Announces Compensation for Hacking Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

KT said Wednesday it will provide 100GB of free data for five months, as well as 150,000 won in billing credits or device discounts, to customers affected by recent unauthorized payments and data leaks.The company said those confirmed to be data breach victims will receive text notifications next week outlining how to claim either the bill reduction or additional subsidy for a new KT device purchase.KT CEO Kim Young-shub told lawmakers that the board will decide on Nov. 4 whether to proceed with a nationwide SIM card replacement following a series of security breaches. If the board approves the move, Kim said, a rollout will begin immediately thereafter.Kim added that even customers who have already terminated their contracts should be eligible for penalty waivers and compensation.Ruling Democratic Party Rep. Hwang Jung-ah criticized KT for offering compensation rather than restitution and accused the company of backtracking on its earlier pledge to cover all users.Kim said KT would consider the outcome of a joint government–private sector investigation before finalizing the scope of relief.KT also pledged to transform 2,000 retail outlets into “Safe Service Centers,” to offer a three-year telecom fraud insurance plan, and to strengthen internal cybersecurity controls to prevent future breaches.