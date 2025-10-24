Dense Morning Fog and Large Temperature Swings Expected Tomorrow

Photo : YONHAP News

A brief cold spell has eased, with temperatures returning to near seasonal averages, though frost and light ice may still form overnight in some inland and mountainous regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, from early morning to mid-morning on Thursday, dense fog with visibility under 200 meters will form across the central and southeastern inland regions, particularly the Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces.Daytime temperatures will rise sharply, creating a diurnal temperature range of around 15 degrees Celsius.Morning lows will range from two to 11 degrees, falling as low as seven degrees in Seoul and five degrees in Daegu, while daytime highs will range from 17 to 21 degrees, with peaks of 19 degrees Celsius expected in both Seoul and Gwangju.Light rain is forecast for parts of the country on Friday, mainly in central and southern regions.Waves will remain moderate, at zero-point-five to two meters, across most coastal waters.