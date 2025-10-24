Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Dense Morning Fog and Large Temperature Swings Expected Tomorrow

Written: 2025-10-29 19:04:34Updated: 2025-10-29 19:10:34

Dense Morning Fog and Large Temperature Swings Expected Tomorrow

Photo : YONHAP News

A brief cold spell has eased, with temperatures returning to near seasonal averages, though frost and light ice may still form overnight in some inland and mountainous regions.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, from early morning to mid-morning on Thursday, dense fog with visibility under 200 meters will form across the central and southeastern inland regions, particularly the Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces.

Daytime temperatures will rise sharply, creating a diurnal temperature range of around 15 degrees Celsius.

Morning lows will range from two to 11 degrees, falling as low as seven degrees in Seoul and five degrees in Daegu, while daytime highs will range from 17 to 21 degrees, with peaks of 19 degrees Celsius expected in both Seoul and Gwangju.

Light rain is forecast for parts of the country on Friday, mainly in central and southern regions.

Waves will remain moderate, at zero-point-five to two meters, across most coastal waters.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >