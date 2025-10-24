Menu Content

South Korea, US Agree to Discuss Nuclear-Powered Submarines after Summit

Written: 2025-10-29 22:43:40Updated: 2025-10-29 23:21:44

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to develop nuclear-powered submarines following its summit with the United States.

President Lee Jae Myung requested during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday that Washington allow Seoul to secure the fuel necessary to operate nuclear-powered submarines, a move that would require revising the two nations' nuclear agreement.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a briefing after the summit that Trump agreed Seoul needs to strengthen its undersea deterrence in response to Pyongyang's nuclear submarine program. 

Wi added that the U.S. President had pledged to continue related discussions.

The planned vessels, likely to be part of the Jang Bogo-III Batch-III project, would use a compact naval reactor fueled by enriched uranium and would take roughly eight to ten years to become operational.

Officials said the project aligns with Washington’s vision of greater allied defense responsibility while easing the U.S. military’s regional burden.

The talks also raised expectations that future revisions to the nuclear pact could permit South Korea to develop small reactors for military use under new safeguards.
