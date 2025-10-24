White House: US Firm to Develop New AWACS for S. Korea in $2.3 Bln Deal

Photo : EPA / Yonhap

The White House has announced a series of new investments and cooperative initiatives between the United States and South Korea in defense and high-tech industries.According to a fact sheet released by the White House on Wednesday, South Korea’s Air Force has selected U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies to develop its new Airborne Warning and Control System(AWACS) aircraft in a deal worth two-point-three billion U.S. dollars.AWACS aircraft provide early detection of enemy aircraft and missiles and enable the command and control of air operations.The announcement followed a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump in Gyeongju.The White House added that NASA’s Artemis II mission will take astronauts around the Moon for the first time since the Apollo program and will deploy a South Korean satellite to measure space radiation.In addition, U.S. tech giant Amazon will invest five billion dollars in South Korea’s cloud infrastructure through 2031.