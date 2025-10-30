Menu Content

High-Stakes US-China Summit Underway

Written: 2025-10-30 12:08:40Updated: 2025-10-30 12:26:10

High-Stakes US-China Summit Underway

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the United States and China have begun their high-stakes summit in Busan, with all eyes on whether they will reach a trade deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Thursday morning at Naraemaru, a reception hall on an Air Force base in Busan, shortly after Xi landed in the city for a three-day state visit.  

In his opening remarks, Trump said that the two nations have already reached several agreements and would discuss them further.

In response, President Xi said that China-U.S. relations are stable, adding that there are points on which the two sides disagree, but that this was normal.

Xi stressed that while the world's two largest economies may clash and face various challenges, U.S.-China relations must move together in the right direction.
 
Highlighting the importance of joint success and prosperity, Xi said that China and the U.S. should be “partners and friends.”

Ahead of the summit, Trump said that he and Xi would have a very successful meeting and called Xi a very "tough" negotiator.
