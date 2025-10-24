Top Diplomats, Trade Officials Run Final Check on APEC Agenda Ahead of Leaders' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Top trade and foreign relations officials from the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies have conducted a final review of the agenda for Friday and Saturday's Economic Leaders' Meeting.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said in his opening remarks at the plenary session of the APEC Ministerial Meeting at Sono Calm Gyeongju on Thursday morning that economic uncertainty, geopolitical tension, climate disruption and demographic shifts are testing both the member nations' resilience and resolve."The minister noted that, despite these headwinds, the Asia-Pacific region remains the driving force of global growth, calling the area the “best hope” for a more prosperous and sustainable future.He called on APEC members to work together to keep the region open, connected and future-oriented for prosperity and growth.Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, who co-chaired the meeting with Cho, stressed that economic uncertainty, fragmented supply chains and financial crisis should not divide the region.Yeo called the World Trade Organization's rules-based multilateral trading system a key pillar of the global trade order and urged the APEC members to strengthen their regional ties through an open and inclusive approach.The ministers are pushing to adopt a joint ministerial statement separate from the APEC leaders' “Gyeongju Declaration."The AMM Joint Statement is expected to include the outcomes of the APEC Ministerial Meeting and other high-level dialogues, as well as APEC's broader achievements this year.