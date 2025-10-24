Seoul Shares End Nearly Flat after US-China Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks closed almost flat on Thursday after a highly anticipated U.S.-China summit failed to resolve trade uncertainty.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained five-point-74 points, or zero-point-14 percent, on Thursday to close at four-thousand-86-point-89.Following the meeting, the United States and China agreed on various items, including tariffs on Chinese goods, China's efforts to combat the fentanyl trade, U.S. soybeans and rare earth metals, but disagreements remained on other issues, such as semiconductors.Large caps closed mixed, with Samsung Electronics and its rival SK hynix gaining three-point-58 percent and one-point-79 percent respectively.Carmaker Hyundai Motor added two-point-71 percent while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost five-point-35 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell ten-point-73 points, or one-point-19 percent, to close at 890-point-86.The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by five-point-two won to trade at one-thousand-426-point-five won as of 3:30 p.m.