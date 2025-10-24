Nvidia’s Huang Arrives in Seoul to Meet Samsung, Hyundai CEOs

Photo : YONHAP News

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrived in South Korea on Thursday for his first visit in 15 years to meet with some of the country's top executives and global leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) CEO Summit.Huang is expected to sit down with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun over chicken and beer on Thursday evening before attending an Nvidia GeForce event at Seoul’s COEX.During their meeting, it’s likely the three will discuss potential collaborations in areas such as semiconductors, vehicles and robotics.Huang is also scheduled to speak at the APEC CEO Summit in Gyeongju on Friday and hold a news conference.Ahead of Huang's arrival, Samsung Electronics announced earlier in the day that its current HBM3E is being sold to "all related customers,” suggesting that it has delivered its latest high-bandwidth memory to Nvidia.The South Korean tech giant is also in the process of obtaining verification for samples of its sixth-generation HBM4.In January, Hyundai Motor partnered with Nvidia on robots, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.At the Nvidia developers' conference in Washington this week, Huang hinted that may soon announce AI-related deals involving Korean partners such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Hyundai.