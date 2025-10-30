Trump, Xi Announce Concessions after Busan Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first in-person summit in more than six years in the South Korean port city of Busan ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit. Trump said he had agreed to lower his tariffs on Chinese goods and that Xi's side had vowed to import U.S. agricultural products.Yun Sohyang has the details.Report:[Sound bites from US-China summit]U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first face-to-face meeting since 2019 at Gimhae Air Base in Busan on Thursday, following a period of heightened trade tensions.After one hour and 40 minutes of closed-door discussion, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington that he would immediately lower the tariffs he'd imposed on Chinese goods earlier this year and that Beijing had agreed to resume large-scale purchases of U.S. agricultural products, including soybeans.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We're in agreement on so many elements. Large amounts, tremendous amounts of the soybeans and other farm products are going to be purchased immediately, starting immediately."[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]“I've agreed, as you know, I put a 20 percent tariff on China because of the fentanyl coming in, which is a big tariff. And based on his statements today, I reduced it by 10 percent. So it's 10 percent instead of 20 percent, effective immediately."Xi said after the meeting that he and Trump had reached a “consensus” on trade issues, according to China’s state-run Xinhua News.The Chinese president said both sides should finalize follow-up work as soon as possible, maintain and implement the consensus.Beijing later also confirmed that China will suspend its current restrictions on exports of rare earth metals for a year.The Chinese commerce ministry added on its website that it will make "corresponding adjustments" to its countermeasures against U.S. tariffs.The summit followed weeks of high-level negotiations between the two sides to coordinate potential concessions and marks a possible turning point in the two nations' relationship, following a period of tensions over China's rare earth clampdown announced earlier this month.Trump added that he plans to travel to China in April of next year and that Xi will embark on a state visit to the United States afterward.The American President’s visit to South Korea was the final leg of his recent Asian tour, which also included stops in Malaysia and Japan.Xi will continue his three-day state visit to Gyeongju, including his first summit with President Lee Jae Myung.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.