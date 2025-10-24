China Hopes S. Korea, US Will Fulfill Nuclear Nonproliferation Obligations

Photo : YONHAP News

China has stressed that both Seoul and Washington must actively fulfill their nuclear nonproliferation obligations concerning U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarine initiative.China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, told reporters in a briefing on Thursday that China hopes Seoul and Washington will fulfill their nuclear nonproliferation commitments and promote peace and stability in the region.Guo added that China is on a path toward peace and is implementing a defense-oriented military policy and friendship-centered approach to foreign affairs.He stressed that China has consistently defended regional peace and prosperity.Some observers have speculated that Beijing, rather than denouncing Seoul and Washington on the latest issue, opted to take on a softer tone by using words such as “hope” to avoid creating an awkward mood, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visits South Korea for the first time in eleven years and prepares for a summit with President Lee Jae-myung on Saturday.