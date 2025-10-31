Menu Content

Written: 2025-10-31 09:13:07Updated: 2025-10-31 14:37:45

Georgia Governor Urges Trump to Give South Korean Technicians Visas

Photo : YONHAP News

The governor of Georgia has reportedly urged U.S. President Donald Trump to grant short-term visas to South Korean technicians following the recent detention of hundreds of workers in the state.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the statement during an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after returning from a three-day trip to South Korea that began on October 23.

In the interview published Thursday, Kemp said he had raised the issue with Trump, who fully understood the need for technicians to remain in the United States on a short-term basis.

Referring to last month’s mass detention of South Korean workers in a U.S. immigration raid, Kemp said a single incident cannot undo 40 years of South Korea–Georgia ties.

He noted that major projects, such as Hyundai Motor’s metaplant and the multibillion-dollar joint battery facility Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution are constructing in Georgia, are bound to face challenges and added that he has seen many companies make mistakes and encounter hiccups.

The governor emphasized that Georgia will not leave companies to handle problems on their own or to be criticized, and that while companies should take responsibility, the state will work with them to resolve difficulties.
