Lee, Takaichi Share Vision for Future-Oriented Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have agreed to pursue forward-looking cooperation.The two leaders held their first bilateral summit on Thursday in Gyeongju during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) gathering.During the 41-minute meeting at the HICO Convention Center, Lee emphasized the need for stronger cooperation amid shifting global dynamics and said it was time for the two neighbors to deepen their future-oriented partnership.The president also proposed that South Korea and Japan share their experience and work together on domestic and international issues, noting that the nations have many similarities.Calling South Korea and Japan “important neighbors,” Takaichi said that, given the current strategic environment, the significance of Japan-South Korea relations and trilateral cooperation with the United States is growing.She expressed confidence that shuttle diplomacy and close dialogue between the two leaders would lay a stable foundation for advancing bilateral ties.