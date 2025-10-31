Lee Highlights Cooperation, Solidarity as APEC Summit Kicks Off

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung called for cooperation and solidarity as paths to a better future as he opened the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju.In his opening remarks as APEC chair during Friday's session of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center, Lee said that he hopes the APEC spirit, which has proven the effectiveness of cooperation, solidarity and mutual trust, will be fully evident in Gyeongju.Highlighting heightened uncertainty and challenges in the current global economy, Lee said that technological revolution, exemplified by artificial intelligence, presents unprecedented risks but also unprecedented opportunities.Lee expressed confidence in APEC’s ability to navigate the current circumstances, characterizing cooperation and solidarity as the only sure path to a better future.The president acknowledged that countries cannot consistently maintain the same position due to national interests but emphasized that they can still unite toward the ultimate goal of “shared prosperity.”The first session, titled “Toward a More Connected and Resilient World,” will focus on trade and investment cooperation in the face of rising protectionism.