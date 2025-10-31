ICT Committee Chair Apologizes for Wedding Controversy, Opposition Demands Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Choi Min-hee, who chairs the Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, apologized for the controversy surrounding monetary gifts at her daughter's wedding during a recent parliamentary audit.During the final audit session on Thursday, the committee chair apologized to the public and to the DP lawmakers on the panel for failing to prevent the scandal.Still, Choi denied People Power Party (PPP) accusations that her daughter had deliberately held a wedding ceremony one year after getting married to accept cash gifts during the parliamentary audit and inspection season and that she had received priority access to the National Assembly's Sarangjae wedding venue.The mobile invitations for the wedding, held on October 18 during the audit period, included a credit card payment link, which sparked controversy.Choi said this led to the “unintended” receipt of monetary gifts by relatives, audited institutions, and conservative media representatives, which she returned. The payment link was also later removed from the mobile invitation.The two-term lawmaker also apologized for ordering the head of the news department at public broadcaster MBC to leave an audit session after taking issue with a news report about herself.The PPP, however, continued to call for Choi's resignation and filed a complaint with both the police and the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, accusing the lawmaker of violating the anti-graft law.