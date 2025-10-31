Menu Content

Economy

Nvidia to Supply Blackwell GPU Microarchitectures to Seoul, S. Korean Firms

Written: 2025-10-31 15:00:29Updated: 2025-10-31 15:50:27

Nvidia to Supply Blackwell GPU Microarchitectures to Seoul, S. Korean Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

Nvidia said it will supply approximately 260-thousand Blackwell graphics processing units(GPU) to the South Korean government, as well as major companies like Samsung, SK and Hyundai Motor.

The top U.S. chipmaker announced on Friday that it plans to supply 50-thousand Blackwell GPUs each to Samsung, SK and Hyundai Motor, 60-thousand to Naver and another 50-thousand to the South Korean government.

The company said Samsung, SK and Hyundai Motor plan to use the chips to power data centers that train and run artificial intelligence(AI) models to be deployed across production sites.

Nvidia says the chips will accelerate production, establish cloud infrastructure and support autonomous driving and robot development across the firms.

The government, which will increase its AI GPU supply from its current 65-thousand units to over 300-thousand, will set up a quantum computing center for joint research with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is visiting the country to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) CEO Summit in Gyeongju, plans to announce an AI infrastructure cooperation plan at a separate press event later on Friday.
