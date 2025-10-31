Pres. Lee Meets Nvidia CEO Huang, Seeks to Make S. Korea AI Regional Hub

Photo : YONHAP News

​President Lee Jae Myung met Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju, where he expressed hope that the top U.S. chipmaker would help make South Korea a regional hub for artificial intelligence(AI).Lee also introduced Seoul's goal to become the AI capital of the Asia-Pacific region at the meeting on Friday, which Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin also attended.The presidential office said talks were focused on drastically expanding AI computing infrastructure following Nvidia's announcement that it planned to supply at least 260,000 Blackwell graphics processing units to Seoul, as well as to Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and Naver.The South Korean firms will also bolster cooperation with Nvidia to develop AI models for robots and autonomous driving.The South Korean president and Nvidia chief previously met in August during Lee's visit to Washington for a leaders' summit.