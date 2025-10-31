APEC Summit Opens in Gyeongju with Calls for Cooperation and Free Trade

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting opened on Friday in the ancient Silla capital of Gyeongju, bringing together leaders and representatives from all 21 member economies. President Lee Jae Myung personally greeted each attendee at the opening ceremony, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting South Korea for the first time in 11 years. The main sessions will continue through Saturday, with leaders expected to adopt the “Gyeongju Declaration” at the conclusion of the summit.Our Yun Sohyang reports from the venue.Report:[Sound bites from Lee Jae Myung's opening remarks]The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting opened Friday morning at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, with the heads of all 21 member economies in attendance.Lee welcomed each leader at the entrance to the main hall, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was visiting South Korea for the first time in 11 years to attend the summit and meet with Lee.In addition to representatives from the 21 member economies, attendees included Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, and Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.In his opening remarks as APEC chair during Friday's session of the Economic Leaders' Meeting, Lee said he hopes the APEC spirit, which has proven the effectiveness of cooperation, solidarity and mutual trust, will be fully evident in Gyeongju.[Sound bite: South Korean President Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]"We are standing at a critical inflection point with a rapidly changing global economic order. As the free trade system undergoes sweeping changes, global economic uncertainty is deepening, and the momentum for trade and investment is weakening. The technological revolution—epitomized by artificial intelligence—presents us with an unprecedented crisis and, at the same time, an unprecedented opportunity."Meanwhile, Xi, in his speech on Friday, urged APEC members to uphold true multilateralism, strengthen the World Trade Organization(WTO)-centered trading system, and work together to ensure open, stable and inclusive regional growth through digital and green development.After an array of bilateral meetings between South Korea and other member economies, including the leaders of the Philippines and Chile, the summit will continue through Saturday, when leaders are expected to adopt the “Gyeongju Declaration,” the expected outcome document of this year’s APEC Summit.As the chair and host of this year’s APEC meetings, Seoul is pushing for a unified statement that highlights the region’s commitment to open markets and cooperation amid an increasingly fragmented global economy.The summit will conclude on Saturday, when President Lee formally hands over the chairmanship to China’s president, whose country will host next year’s APEC.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News, Gyeongju.