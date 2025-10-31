Stocks Top 4,100 on Nvidia GPU Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed higher for the third straight day on Friday, hitting a fresh record, on news that U.S. tech giant Nvidia plans to supply artificial intelligence(AI) chips to South Korean firms.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 20-point-61 points, or zero-point-five percent, on Friday to close at four-thousand-107-point-50. The main bourse ended the week up 165-point-91 points, or four-point-21 percent, from the previous Friday’s close.After opening lower on declines in U.S. tech stocks over AI investment concerns, the market rallied following Nvidia’s announcement that it will supply up to 260-thousand GPUs to the government, Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor for large-scale AI data centers in South Korea.On Thursday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung in Seoul to discuss collaboration.Large-cap stocks were mixed, with Samsung Electronics rising three-point-27 percent to 107-thousand-500 won.Hyundai Motor jumped nine-point-43 percent, and Naver added four-point-74 percent.Meanwhile, SK hynix fell one-point-58 percent, and LG Energy Solution lost two-point-77 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose nine-point-56 points, or one-point-07 percent, to close at 900-point-42.The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by two-point-one won to trade at one-thousand-424-point-four won as of 3:30 p.m.