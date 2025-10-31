Stocks Top 4,100 on Nvidia GPU Deal

Seoul shares closed higher for the third straight day on Friday, hitting a fresh record, on news that U.S. tech giant Nvidia plans to supply artificial intelligence(AI) chips to South Korean firms.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 20-point-61 points, or zero-point-five percent, on Friday to close at four-thousand-107-point-50. The main bourse ended the week up 165-point-91 points, or four-point-21 percent, from the previous Friday’s close.
After opening lower on declines in U.S. tech stocks over AI investment concerns, the market rallied following Nvidia’s announcement that it will supply up to 260-thousand GPUs to the government, Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor for large-scale AI data centers in South Korea.
On Thursday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung in Seoul to discuss collaboration.
Large-cap stocks were mixed, with Samsung Electronics rising three-point-27 percent to 107-thousand-500 won.
Hyundai Motor jumped nine-point-43 percent, and Naver added four-point-74 percent.
Meanwhile, SK hynix fell one-point-58 percent, and LG Energy Solution lost two-point-77 percent.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose nine-point-56 points, or one-point-07 percent, to close at 900-point-42.
The South Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar by two-point-one won to trade at one-thousand-424-point-four won as of 3:30 p.m.